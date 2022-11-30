Last updated on .From the section Netball

England and Scotland were drawn in the same group for the last World Cup in 2019

England and Scotland will face each other in the group stage of the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa.

They are joined in Group B by Malawi and Barbados, while Wales meet hosts South Africa, Jamaica and Sri Lanka in Group C.

The top eight ranked teams in the world, including England, had already been seeded into their groups before Wednesday's draw.

The tournament takes place between 28 July and 6 August 2023.

Holders New Zealand are joined by Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago and Singapore - the lowest-ranked team heading into 2023.

Eleven-time winners Australia will face Tonga, Zimbabwe and Fiji in Group B.

Draw in full

Group A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji

Group B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados

Group C: South Africa, Jamaica, Wales, Sri Lanka

Group D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore