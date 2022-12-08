Last updated on .From the section Netball

Sara Moore spent two years as Wales' national coach before opting to step aside

Welsh Feathers are close to appointing a new head coach as they build towards the 2023 World Cup.

Sara Moore had been combining duties as national coach and Wales Netball's head of elite performance.

Moore is now concentrating on the latter role - but expects her successor as coach to be named in the next few weeks.

"We are in the process of the recruitment for that position," Moore said.

"We have had some real good-quality candidates apply which is pleasing.

"It takes a bit of time because you absolutely want to make sure you get the right appointment.

"I would love to see someone in post pre-Christmas, depending on whether that person has circumstances which mean they might have to start after Christmas. We will of course take that into consideration.

"But it will be imminent - by the new year we will have a new Wales Feathers head coach."

The World Cup takes places in South Africa next July, with Wales in the same pool as the hosts, Jamaica and Sri Lanka.

Wales have qualified for the tournament having missed out in 2019.

Moore, 40, is handing over the coaching reins despite guiding the Feathers into the tournament, saying she wants to have a "different focus" in her life.

"When you have been in sport since the age of 16, you need some time for yourself, your family and life outside sport," she told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

Professional aim

Nevertheless, Moore remains a key figure for Wales Netball and says her next target is to make Welsh Feathers a professional team.

"The Welsh Feathers team are really performing at a level that probably is better than people had anticipated us being able to do at this point," she said.

"There is still much more work to do. The one thing we are not able to change overnight is the fact that we are an amateur sport.

"Some of our athletes are semi-professional because they play in the Super League, but the majority of athletes that represent the Welsh Feathers are working full time or studying full time. They are often working and studying. They have families.

"They have multiple hats which they are juggling, and these women give as much as any other sportsperson representing Wales, they just do it on top of another job.

"My next phase as head of elite performance is to take Wales to a place where they are no longer amateur, where we have a full-time programme and are able to support athletes to play netball for a living.

"We should be in the position where we can offer that within the next two cycles, with a cycle being four years."

You can listen to the full interview with Sara Moore on Friday, 9 December from 19:00 GMT on Radio Wales Sport on BBC Radio Wales and via BBC Sounds.