Ella Powell-Davies' top-flight career began at Severn Stars in 2017

Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps.

Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons.

Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and women's rugby teams that have entered administration.

"I still can't quite believe this has happened," said Powell-Davies.

"The last couple of months have been a complete whirlwind. I can't quite put into words how grateful I am for this opportunity with Celtic Dragons, and I can't thank (head coach) Dannii (Titmuss Morris) and the team enough for their support through such a tough time."

Powell-Davies is familiar with Dragons players having played in the top flight since 2017 and via her Welsh Feathers experiences, including at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and then helping Wales qualify for the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town.

Morris said: "To be able to add an athlete of Ella's calibre to the group further strengthens our ambitions for the 2023 NSL season."

Dragons head of elite Sara Moore added: "Having worked with Ella at international level with Wales, I know exactly how good she is."