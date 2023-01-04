Last updated on .From the section Netball

England finished fourth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, losing to Australia in the semi-final before missing out on a bronze medal to New Zealand

England take on Jamaica in a three-match series starting on Wednesday 11 January, and the BBC has live coverage of all the matches.

The series forms part of the Roses' preparations for July's World Cup in South Africa.

The series opener is at Manchester's AO Arena with the remaining fixtures at London's Copper Box on 14 and 15 January.

England and Jamaica are third and fourth in the world, respectively.

The two sides last met in 2021 when England emerged 2-1 series winners, but the side is much changed since then following the retirements of captain Serena Guthrie and key defenders Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman.

England will hope to start 2023 in positive fashion following a year in which they were unable to retain the Commonwealth title.

After a difficult campaign in Birmingham, where they finished fourth, the Roses hosted a successful 3-0 series win against Uganda before losing all three of their Test matches against Australia in November.

England Roses head coach Jess Thirlby announced her 16-player squad for the series against Jamaica's Sunshine Girls in December.

England squad: Imogen Allison (Team Bath), Eleanor Cardwell (Adelaide Thunderbirds), Jade Clarke (London Pulse), Sophie Drakeford-Lewis (Surrey Storm), Funmi Fadoju (London Pulse), Layla Guscoth (Surrey Storm), Jo Harten (Giants Netball), Alice Harvey (Loughborough Lightning), Helen Housby (NSW Swifts), Laura Malcolm (Trident Holmes Tactix), Elle McDonald (Leeds Rhinos), Geva Mentor (Collingwood Magpies), Natalie Metcalf (Manchester Thunder), Chelsea Pitman (London Pulse), Olivia Tchine (London Pulse), Francesca Williams (Loughborough Lightning)

How can I watch?

Wednesday 11 January

First centre pass (FCP) at 19:15 - AO Arena, Manchester

BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - coverage starts at 19:05

Saturday 14 January

FCP 14:15 - Copper Box Arena, London

BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - coverage starts at 14:00

Sunday 15 January

FCP 14:00 - Copper Box Arena, London

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - coverage starts at 13:45

All times are GMT. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.