England faced Jamaica in a three-match series in 2021, when they emerged 2-1 winners

Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

England had to come from behind to beat a fast-starting Jamaica 73-52 in the first game of their three-match series at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Jamaica took an early six-goal lead as the Roses looked unsettled in front of an electric Manchester crowd.

But a more composed England took to court in the second half and Jamaica lacked ideas in the face of a firing Roses attack.

The second match is on Saturday, 14 January at the Copper Box, London.

It is the first time international netball has been played in Manchester since 2016 and an enthusiastic crowd of 6,652 were eager to see the Roses take on an exciting Jamaica side, who won silver at the Commonwealth Games last year in Birmingham.

It was the visitors who got off to the better start as England were sloppy in mid court with Jade Clarke, England's most-capped player of all time, making some uncharacteristic errors.

The hosts' attack struggled to find its rhythm but halfway through the second period England's favoured attacking duo of Jo Harten and Helen Housby clicked as the Roses began to match the Sunshine Girls for intensity and aggression.

Alice Harvey also replaced Funmi Fadoju, who had struggled against shooting powerhouse Jhaniele Fowler, at goalkeeper and the change seemed to cause problems for Jamaica's attack, which had been making inroads with ease.

England got on top for the first time in the third period, recovering from a three-goal deficit at half time, as head coach Jess Thirlby shifted her players around and Jamaica errors started to creep in.

Captain Natalie Metcalf and Imogen Allison worked tirelessly in mid-court to win the ball back and a long bomb shot on the buzzer from Housby gave England a two-goal cushion after 45 minutes.

A brutal final quarter from the Roses, buoyed by a raucous crowd, left Jamaica scrambling as England piled up an impressive 21-goal lead.

Having only taken the lead after 40 minutes, England scored 24 goals to the Sunshine Girls' meagre five in the final 15 minutes.

Thirlby handed minutes to young shooter Olivia Tchine and mid-courter Chelsea Pitman, who received a warm reception from the home crowd having returned to the squad last year.

The England coach spoke before the match about being more ruthless in difficult periods and this performance will give her confidence that her side can dig themselves out of a tricky situation.