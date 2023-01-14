England 58-61 Jamaica: Jhaniele Fowler shines to set up series decider
Last updated on .From the section Netball
|Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica
|Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January
|Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Jamaica overturned an opening-quarter deficit to beat England 61-58 and force a decider in the three-match series.
In contrast to the opening match, England got off to a solid start and Jamaica had to come from behind at the Copper Box in London.
Impressive shooter Jhaniele Fowler provided the focal point for Jamaica in a hard-fought win.
The final game takes place at the same venue at 14:15 GMT on Sunday and will be shown live on the BBC.
More to follow.
