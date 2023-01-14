Last updated on .From the section Netball

England overturned a six-point deficit to win the opening match in Manchester on Wednesday

Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Jamaica overturned an opening-quarter deficit to beat England 61-58 and force a decider in the three-match series.

In contrast to the opening match, England got off to a solid start and Jamaica had to come from behind at the Copper Box in London.

Impressive shooter Jhaniele Fowler provided the focal point for Jamaica in a hard-fought win.

The final game takes place at the same venue at 14:15 GMT on Sunday and will be shown live on the BBC.

More to follow.