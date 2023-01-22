Last updated on .From the section Netball

South Africa's Lenize Potgieter (right) hit the decisive shot to secure a draw

England's hopes of reaching the Quad Series final were severely dented after South Africa scored in the final seconds to seal a dramatic 46-46 draw.

The Roses trailed by three going into the final quarter before rallying to lead late on in Cape Town.

Despite South Africa being down to six players, they fashioned one last chance for Lenize Potgieter, who held her nerve to convert the final shot.

England remain winless, following Saturday's defeat by Australia,

Jess Thirlby's side now need to beat New Zealand on Tuesday and hope the result of Australia against South Africa goes their way, with goal difference possibly a factor.

Also on Sunday, Australia beat New Zealand to secure a spot in Wednesday's final.

"We had a moment to win that game, and that's really hard to take," said England captain Natalie Metcalf.

"Credit to our girls getting ourselves back into that game. We were up at times and we need to look at how to keep pushing on and building those leads.

"Credit to South Africa for putting out a really strong game."

The game was level at 23-23 at half-time before South Africa began to take control, moving into a five-point lead with eight minutes remaining.

The Roses fought back to level and were given a huge boost when Proteas goal keeper Phumza Maweni was suspended for persistent contact, leaving the hosts one player down for the final minutes.

England took the lead with their next opportunity, before denying South Africa's first chance to level.

But the remaining Proteas defender Karla Pretorius pulled off a superb interception from England's next possession, giving Potgieter the chance to level inside the last few seconds.