This month's Quad Series was played at the same venue that will host the World Cup in Cape Town

With just six months until the Netball World Cup, England mid-courter Jade Clarke said finishing third in the Quad Series is "not where we want to be".

Her comments came after former players talked of "unanswered questions" and "deeper issues" that the team face following their poor run of results over the last six months.

A single Quad Series victory in Cape Town came on the back of a 3-0 series loss to Australia in November and before that a disappointing Commonwealth Games campaign in August which didn't nyield a medal.

If England are unable to turn around that form they are in danger of failing to win a medal at a World Cup or Commonwealth Games for the first time in 20 years.

The Quad Series was England's last opportunity to take on the world's best sides before the World Cup and now players will turn their attention to their domestic leagues.

"We've got to keep building," Clarke told BBC Sport. "We've got to build the depth just to be able to compete with Australia and New Zealand."

So, what are the issues England need to fix before they head to South Africa for July's World Cup, and what are the positives they can build on?

There are 'gaps' to fill

Last year England lost three important squad members as defenders Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman retired after the Commonwealth Games and Roses captain and prolific mid-courter Serena Kersten [Guthrie] retired following the 2022 Quad Series.

Since their departures, particularly that of Kersten, different combinations have been trialled in the mid-court but head coach Jess Thirlby does not seem to have settled on her best 12 players to take to the World Cup.

Former England player Tamsin Greenway said there are "deeper issues" around squad selection.

"We haven't filled gaps - we're still questioning who our starting centre is after Serena left, we can't be doing that," Greenway told Sky Sports.

"There's still a lot of unanswered questions - we need to make sure we're getting players in that can slot in seamlessly to this level."

Veterans Clarke, who earned her 200th England cap at the Quad Series, and Geva Mentor could also retire following the World Cup.

Former Roses defender Usoro-Brown told BBC Sport the squad needs the "balance" of youth and experience to succeed.

"It's all well and good bringing young players through but they need support, guidance and confidence in those moments under pressure," she said.

Thirlby tactical changes questioned

This World Cup will be Thirlby's first as England boss after Tracey Neville stepped down following England's bronze in Liverpool in 2019.

Thirlby likes to change things throughout matches, taking players off after 15 minutes if things are not working and trialling players in different positions.

Her selections and tactical changes at the Quad Series came under fire, with former England player Pamela Cookey telling Sky Sports "we don't know" who Thirlby believes her best starting seven is.

"On the court players need to take responsibility for unforced errors and off court they are not cohesive, it doesn't seem like messages are coming through," Cookey said.

Usoro-Brown said "scrutiny" on Thirlby is inevitable after a poor run but it is important to take the positives out of series wins against Jamaica and Uganda, adding: "It might all be part of a master plan."

It is particularly England's attack that is so unsettled - when they win the ball back opportunities to capitalise are often missed and defensive hard work goes unrewarded.

In the Quad Series against New Zealand - a side notoriously difficult to take the ball off - England won back possession 17 times, but were ultimately wasteful and did not punish the Silver Ferns enough to win.

"In critical moments we have to do better and there's no shying away from that," Usoro-Brown said.

Defensive promise

England can, however, be pleased with their defence and ability to turn over the ball quickly.

After their Quad Series victory over South Africa, Thirlby said "there is no ignoring Funmi [Fadoju]", who won back the ball six times for her side in the match, despite not being selected in the starting seven.

"She picks her moments and shows such maturity to sense that intuition when we need it the most," Thirlby added. "Her contribution was excellent but those around her allow her to flourish."

Fadoju earned her first senior international cap in October and has become an integral part of the Roses squad, making key interceptions and becoming a dominant presence alongside the experience of Mentor.

With games coming thick and fast in Cape Town in July, a strong defensive unit through the court will give England a solid foundation for the tournament.

'Too good not to medal?'

England must face the might of Australia and New Zealand if they are to be successful at the World Cup and their recent record against the two netball giants is inconsistent.

They have not beaten Australia since their historic 2018 Commonwealth gold medal on the Gold Coast and lost out on a bronze medal to New Zealand four years later.

And with Jamaica and South Africa also asserting themselves on the world stage, England could face a tougher task than ever to place in the top three.

"I know the team will be disappointed but the mood is still high so they'll get around each other and keep pushing forward," said Usoro-Brown.

Greenway added: "Are we honestly thinking we won't get a medal?

"The issue is that they are too good not to medal - they have too many quality players."