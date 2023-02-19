Last updated on .From the section Netball

England Rose Sophie Drakeford-Lewis has scored 69 goals in her three Storm appearances since joining for the 2023 season

Surrey Storm ended defending champions Manchester Thunder's 23-game unbeaten run with a 56-49 victory in round two of the Super League.

Thunder, who had not lost since 2021, struggled after going 6-0 down in the opening quarter at Surrey Sports Park.

Proscovia Peace scored 36 of her 42 attempts for Storm and Sophie Drakeford-Lewis added 20.

"There were positives to take from that - the start was not one of them," said Thunder coach Karen Greig.

She told Sky Sports: "To go six down and then lose the game by seven says it all really.

"Every time we gave ourselves an in and got to within two we did something stupid - our own error.

"We were sloppy. How many balls did we give away on the run? We know their strength is to run at ball and we were gifting them like Christmas. We have to tighten up."

South Africa's Lenize Potgieter scored 32 of 33 attempts and Lois Pearson 15 for Thunder.

League leaders Storm, who have won all three games this season, face Leeds Rhinos on Sunday with less than 24 hours between the games.

Storm player-coach Mikki Austin said they must show how "mentally tough" they can be to travel away from home so quickly after the victory, their first over Thunder in six years.

"Thunder are a world-class team and that was played at competition level like finals will be. We were pleased with how we came out of the uncomfortable bits," she said.

"These things are sent to try us and we're up for the challenge."

Pulse show title credentials

London Pulse recorded their second win of the campaign with a 72-42 victory over struggling Team Bath.

Young shooter Olivia Tchine scored 44 of her 46 attempts to help Pulse to their highest score since joining the Super League in 2019.

Team Bath are bottom of the table behind Celtic Dragons, who made it difficult for Loughborough Lightning before losing 65-51.

Strathclyde Sirens beat Severn Stars 60-51 and Saracens Mavericks got themselves off the mark with a narrow 62-57 win over Leeds Rhinos, who remain without a win.