Dragons recorded just three wins all season in 2022

Celtic Dragons came from behind to earn a hard-fought 54-45 victory over Team Bath in round three of the Super League.

The Welsh side had not beaten Bath since 2014 and trailed by one goal at half-time.

But Dragons dug in for the victory with shooter Chelsea Beard scoring 35 goals against her former side.

"To grind out the win is very important for us to push on for the rest of the season," Beard told Sky Sports.

"The belief we'll take from this, knowing we can compete at this level and win in this league is huge."

Having enjoyed an eight-goal lead in the opening quarter, Dragons kept a cool head as goalkeeper Shaquanda Greene-Noel led from the back, turning over the ball six times for her side.

Dragons won only three games last season but have made a positive start to this campaign and will look to continue that momentum when they face Severn Stars on Friday, with the two sides level on points.

But for Bath, things are not quite clicking with the Blue and Golds yet to win a game this season with three defeats from three, having reached the semi-finals last year.

"There are times where we fade out a little bit," said head coach Asha Francis.

"The work rate has to stay, if you're going to be in a game for 60 minutes you have to work for 60 minutes."

Elsewhere, Surrey Storm remain top after their winning run continued with a comfortable 66-48 victory on Sunday over Leeds Rhinos, who remain pointless this season.

Storm's Proscovia Peace and Sophie Drakeford-Lewis were prolific in the circle again, having played less than 24 hours earlier. The duo shared the goals with Peace putting up 36 and Drakeford-Lewis adding 30.

London Pulse continued to impress with a second successive victory at the Copper Box, beating Severn Stars 60-53.

Loughborough Lightning's towering shooter Mary Cholhok netted 49 goals in their 63-42 win over Strathclyde Sirens in Glasgow.