The Super League's top four have each lost one game this season

Just six of the 10 teams took to court in round six as Surrey Storm extended their lead at the top, London Pulse showed their strength in depth and who put their name forward for World Cup selection?

Here are the talking points from round six in the Netball Super League.

'There's a real buzz around the group'

Surrey Storm maintained their lead at the top of the table with a dominant 80-54 away victory over second-from-bottom side Team Bath.

The home side chased Storm's lead from the start but provided a tough contest for three of the four quarters with a much-improved performance on the ones that have seen them gain just three points this season, having reached the semi-finals last year.

Eight goals separated the two at the break but a ruthless final-quarter from Storm, where they scored 25 goals and limited Bath to nine, put the game to bed.

Sitting top of the league by three points, Storm are already close to bettering their points tally of 24 from last season having won six of their seven matches so far in 2023.

It is unfamiliar territory for a side who have not finished inside the top four since 2016, but player-coach Mikki Austin said her side are embracing the challenge.

"We've gone through seasons of results being hard to come by and having to learn a lot of lessons and all that in itself is a headache but now we have a different kind of headache," Austin told BBC Sport.

"There's external noise being spoken about Storm but we're quite insular, our feet are firmly on the ground.

"To start the season so positively was really important so we had that internal belief and then the belief turns into confidence in what we can do.

"We just really enjoy what we're doing, coming into training is the best part of our week. We challenge each other well, training sessions are potentially even more competitive than competing on a weekend. There's a great buzz around the group."

Pulse showcase strength in depth

London Pulse's 63-53 victory over Strathclyde Sirens was perhaps a more flattering scoreline than Pulse deserved as the Scottish outfit pushed hard for a second win of the season.

They kept the deficit to one goal after the first 15 minutes and trailed by just five going into the final quarter.

But as the London side looked sluggish head coach Sam Bird rotated her squad - Ellie Rattu came on in the second quarter but still earned player of the match while Berri Neil added 15 goals from the bench.

Pulse's Fadoju won the ball back for her side eight times against Sirens

Bird has not settled on a definite starting seven - like many other sides - but is instead using the strength in depth at her disposal interchangeably, which could prove crucial in the latter stages of the season.

With young talent like Olivia Tchine and Funmi Fadoju, plus the experience of Jade Clarke and Chelsea Pitman, Bird can rely on each of her 12-player squad to bring something to the table.

Elsewhere, in round six's only other match, Manchester Thunder beat local rivals Leeds Rhinos 67-52 after a dominant third-quarter performance where they scored 22 goals to Rhinos' 13.

World Cup watch: Drakeford-Lewis displays versatility

Sophie Drakeford-Lewis' performance against Bath epitomised the versatility that saw her included in England coach Jess Thirlby's England squad for the Commonwealth Games last year.

The 24-year-old has combined with star shooter Proscovia Peace with ease since her arrival at Storm this season, scoring 16 goals against Bath but feeding Uganda captain Peace 23 times to assist her 59 goals.

"The work rate Sophie puts in every single time she hits the floor in training or games is brilliant to see," said coach Austin.

"Both of them are consummate professionals - they have a great relationship and play completely unselfishly in the way they want to share the load between them.

"That's really rare when you have two people that are internationals sharing the same space and functioning at that level," she added.

Drakeford-Lewis, up against her former side Bath, also showcased her speed and agility at wing attack in the latter stages of the match and it is that flexibility that makes her an attractive option for Thirlby's World Cup squad this summer.

England are well stacked in the attack end but Drakeford-Lewis' role as a key catalyst in Storm's resurgence this season makes her difficult to ignore.