Jill McIntosh coached Australia to two World Championships and two Commonwealth Games titles

Former Australia coach and captain Jill McIntosh has taken over as Celtic Dragons head coach.

The 67-year-old takes charge of the Netball Super League bottom club following the departure of Danielle Titmuss-Morris.

Dragons have one victory from 10 games so far this season and finished 10th out of 11 teams in the last campaign.

McIntosh was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2020 for her contribution to netball.

She was in charge of the Australian Diamonds from 1995 to 2003, leading them to two gold medals at the Kuala Lumpur 1998 Commonwealth Games and the Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games, and two World Championships in 1995 and 1999.

Prior to coaching the Australian national side, McIntosh held head coach positions at the Western Australian Institute of Sport and the Australian Institute of Sport, as well as coaching Australia Under-21s.

McIntosh has worked with a number of different teams since coaching Australia, including Central Pulse in the ANZ from 2007-2008, Singapore from 2009-2011 and Jamaica - where she worked as technical director and head coach for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2015 World Cup in Sydney.

Natalie Peperell will continue as Dragons assistant coach under McIntosh, while Denise Ellis will join the franchise in a technical coaching role.

Ellis is currently working with Gibraltar Netball as part of their coaching team, and is a former Welsh Feathers head coach having led the Wales national side at the 2007 World Cup.