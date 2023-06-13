Nia Jones (left) co-captained Welsh Feathers alongside Suzy Drane before Drane's international retirement in December 2022

Nia Jones will captain the Welsh Feathers at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa next month.

The wing defence or goal defence, 31, who has also represented Wales in football, has been co-captain of the Feathers since 2018.

Emily Handyside's team begin their campaign against hosts South Africa on 28 July, before facing Jamaica and Sri Lanka in Group C.

"Nia is an exceptional leader, she leads from the front," said Handyside.

"She's courageous and she's supportive at the same time. She galvanises the squad and brings them together.

"So for me, this one was an easy decision, even though our leadership group are all excellent, Nia was somebody that I wanted to lead all along."

Including Jones, the Feathers will have 10 debutants for the competition, which runs until 6 August, and is Wales' first World Cup appearance since 2015.

Jones missed that tournament due to personal reasons, although she has represented Wales at three Commonwealth Games, and admits she was close to tears at the news she would not only be playing in her first World Cup but also leading her country.

"I'm not much of a crier... (but) when Emily rang me a few days ago and asked me if I would be happy to take the role... I don't think she realised in that moment that she was confirming that I was actually part of the team at the same time," said Jones.

"So I think that's what it was - it's honestly a dream come true.

"I don't know if it's me getting on a little bit, or what, but I just think it's been such a long journey collectively for us as a team to even get to a World Cup.

"I absolutely love representing my country, and to do it at the highest level in a World Cup... to get to lead the girls out, I love them all to bits, and you know everybody associated with (the game) and the fans.

"It's been too long since they've had a Welsh side to cheer on, and I can't wait to show them (the fans) what we can do."

The Feathers booked their place in this year's competition with a 100% record at the European qualifiers, winning five games from five, having missing out on qualification for the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool.

Handyside, who was named head coach in January, has named a squad of 12 players, plus three training reserves, and says she faced tough selection decisions.

"It's been a long, well-considered decision," said the former England U21s head coach.

"So we've been looking at the athletes across the whole season, but obviously, as we've got nearer to the date of needing to pick - it's been incredibly difficult, which is testament to the level of talent and hard work within the group.

"That's what you want as a coach. You want it to be a hard decision and that's certainly what they've given me."

Handyside is looking forward to her first major tournament at the helm.

"I'm really excited. Obviously I was involved previously as a technical coach, so I have a lot of knowledge and experience of this group, but to lead them is a real honour," she said.

"I started the role in January, and we've not had the opportunity to get everybody together yet because of them playing for their Super League franchises.

"So everybody's just excited, but also impatient to get together for our training camps."

The squad will play a warm-up match at Cardiff's House of Sport on 9 July before departing for South Africa.

Wales squad: Nia Jones (captain), Bethan Dyke (vice-captain), Lucy Howells, Clare Jones, Nansi Kuti, Zoe Matthewman, Shona O'Dwyer, Ella Powell-Davies, Georgia Rowe, Christina Shaw, Sarie Watkins, Phillipa Yarranton.

Reserves: Millie Carter, Celyn Emanuel, Abigail Caple.