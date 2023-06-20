Last updated on .From the section Netball

Metcalf (WA) and Guscoth (GD) have 126 caps between them

Natalie Metcalf and Layla Guscoth will co-captain England at this summer's World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Metcalf has captained the Roses since Serena Kirsten's retirement last year but will take on the role alongside Guscoth for the first time.

"I have a lot of respect for Layla - I think we'll really challenge and balance each other out," said Metcalf.

The World Cup begins on 28 July with England starting their campaign against Barbados on the opening day.

Jade Clarke - the most-capped player in England history - has been selected as vice-captain, with head coach Jess Thirlby selecting her 12-player squad for the World Cup in May.

Metcalf, who led the Roses at last year's Commonwealth Games, captains her domestic side Manchester Thunder and guided them to a Super League title in 2022.

"I'm really big on relationships and empowering those around me to believe how good they are - that really drives me as a player and a leader," Metcalf said.

"Layla is so respected in the squad and she is the one who will challenge us, call us out when we need to work harder and celebrate when we're doing things really well."

Guscoth took a break from international netball between 2015 and 2018 to concentrate on qualifying to be a doctor but has made 52 appearances in the Roses dress and the World Cup will be her third major tournament.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would be asked to co-captain the national side at a World Cup. It is a huge privilege and honour to line up beside Nat and Jade heading into Cape Town," said Guscoth.

"I hope to bring energy, determination and support to the team to maximise our potential in this tournament."

Shooters Eleanor Cardwell and Helen Housby plus defender Fran Williams have also been selected as part of a wider leadership group.