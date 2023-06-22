Last updated on .From the section Netball

Kadeen Corbin scored in group-stage wins over Scotland, Malawi, Uganda and Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth gold medallist Kadeen Corbin and sister Sasha will switch nationalities from England to play for Barbados at this year's Netball World Cup.

Kadeen, 31, was part of the England team that triumphed at the 2018 Games.

Her 35-year-old sibling Sasha was in the England squad that finished fourth at the previous Commonwealths in 2014.

Barbados open their World Cup campaign against England on Friday, 28 July, in South Africa.

"Our hearts are full, it's a dream come true - we never thought we'd get to play on the international stage again," Kadeen posted on Twitter external-link on Thursday.

Sister Sasha replied to the tweet, writing: "Not finished just yet - this is truly a dream ending to my career."

Shooter Kadeen, who plays for Team Bath in Netball Super League, was last picked by England in 2021, while Saracens Mavericks mid-courter Sasha, who retired from domestic netball at the end of the 2023 season, was most recently selected in 2019.

Neither of the London-born sisters were chosen for the 2022 Commonwealth squad that finished fourth in Birmingham, nor for the team that claimed bronze at the most recent World Cup four years ago.

Sasha played in the England team that lost 52-48 to Jamaica in the bronze medal match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Kadeen, who represented England more than 70 times, played in the side that memorably edged out host nation Australia 52-51 to claim gold in Gold Coast four years later.