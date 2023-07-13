Last updated on .From the section Netball

Geva Mentor says she is looking forward to "reconnecting" with the UK's netball community

England goal keeper Geva Mentor says she will return to the country to play in the Netball Super League after 15 years in Australia.

The 38-year-old was playing for Collingwood Magpies but had been left without a team for 2024 after they folded because of financial issues.

"I am looking forward to playing on English soil," Mentor said. external-link

"I want to keep driving the aspirations of others and aid the NSL in their endeavours to turn the league pro."

It is not yet known which club Mentor will play for.

Mentor, from Bournemouth in Dorset, made her England debut as a 16-year-old in 2001 and has gone on to win 167 international caps.

She was part of the team that won a historic gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and is set to play in her sixth World Cup when it starts in South Africa later this month, before retiring from the national team.

The 6ft 3in goal keeper has spent almost her entire professional playing career in Australia, where she racked up more than 200 appearances in the ANZ Championship and Suncorp Super Netball leagues, the country's top tier of competition.

"The situation in Australia and in particular with the Magpies has accelerated my decision," she added.

"After 15 years in Australia living and competing I am super grateful for my experiences, the opportunities and the lifelong friendships I have made along the way."