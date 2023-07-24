Netball World Cup 2023: How to watch on the BBC, plus format, pools and TV, radio and online listings
Last updated on .From the section Netball
|Netball World Cup 2023
|Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August
|Coverage: Watch live coverage across BBC TV and the BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.
Follow the Netball World Cup in South Africa across BBC TV, iPlayer, radio and online from 28 July to 6 August.
Cape Town hosts 16 teams including England, Scotland and Wales, plus Australia and champions New Zealand.
The BBC will show every match across TV, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from the second group stage on 31 July.
BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra have selected live commentaries including coverage of England's matches against Malawi and Scotland on 29 and 30 July.
There will also be live text commentary of every England game on the BBC Sport website and app, as the Roses seek to win the World Cup for the first time.
They finished third at the last World Cup in Liverpool in 2019.
- Metcalf and Guscoth to co-captain England
- Captain Maxwell set to become Scotland's most-capped player
- Jones to captain Welsh Feathers at World Cup
- Newsround's guide to the Netball World Cup
What is the format?
There are 16 teams in four pools in the first group stage, which takes place from 28-30 July, and the top three sides from each will go through to Pools F and G.
Teams carry forward the results against the two other teams they faced in the first stage.
They will then contest three further matches against teams they have yet to play.
The top two teams from each pool advance to the semi-finals, while there will be classification matches for other nations.
The final take place at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Stage one pools
Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, and Fiji
Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland and Barbados
Pool C: Jamaica, South Africa, Wales and Sri Lanka
Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago and Singapore
BBC coverage on TV, radio & online
All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Network coverage in bold
Sky have television rights for the opening pool stage
First group stage
Friday, 28 July
19:00-20:00 - England v Barbados - live text commentary
Saturday, 29 July
17:00-18:00 - England v Malawi - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds & BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 30 July
15:00-16:00 - England v Scotland - BBC Sport website and app (and 5 Live after Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix)
Second group stage
The fixtures for the next stage will be confirmed following the end of the opening round of matches.
Monday, 31 July
08.00-10.00 - F1 v F6 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
08.00-10.00 - E1 v E2 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10.00-12.00 - G3 v G4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10.00-12.00 - F3 v F5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
15.00-17.00 - G1 v G5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
15.00-17.00 - E3 v E4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17.00-19.00 - G2 v G6 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17.00-19.00 - F2 v F4 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Tuesday, 1 August
08.00-10.00 - E2 v E4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10.00-12.00 - F1 v F5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
15.00-17.00 - F2 v F6 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17.00-19.00 - E1 v E3 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
19.00-21.00 - F3 v F4 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Wednesday, 2 August
08.00-10.00 - E1 v E4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10.00-12.00 - G3 v G5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
15.00-17.00 - G1 v G6 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17.00-19.00 - G2 v G4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
19.00-21.00 - E3 v E2 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Thursday, 3 August
08:00-09:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds & BBC Sport website and app
08.00-10.00 - F1 v F4 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
08.00-10.00 - G3 v G6 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10.00-12.00 - G1 v G4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10.00-12.00 - F3 v F6 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
15.00-17.00 - G2 v G5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17.00-19.00 - F2 v F5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 4 August
08.00-10.00 - Knock-Out Stage - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10.00-12.00 - Knock-Out Stage - Play-Off - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
15.00-17.00 - Knock-Out Stage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17.00-19.00 - Knock-Out Stage - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Semi-finals & play-off games
Saturday, 5 August
08.00-10.00 - Knock-Out Stage - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10.00-12.00 - Semi-final one - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
15.00-17.00 - Semi-final two - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
*TBC - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds & BBC Sport website and app
*depends on participating teams
17.00-19.00 - Knock-Out Stage - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Final & play-off games
Sunday, 6 August
08.00-10.00 - 7th Place Play-Off - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10.00-12.00 - 5th Place Play-Off - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
15.00-17.00 - 3rd Place Play-Off - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17.00-19.00 - Final - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
*TBC - 17:00-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds app & BBC Sport website and app
*depends on participating teams