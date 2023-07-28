Last updated on .From the section Netball

Karin Burger was named player of the match for New Zealand

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August

Defending champions New Zealand and rivals Australia started their Netball World Cup campaign with comfortable victories on Friday.

The Silver Ferns beat Trinidad and Tobago 76-27 in the opening game of the tournament, which is being held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 2019 runners-up and 11-time winners Australia then romped to a 86-30 win over Zimbabwe.

The tournament's 16th edition is the first to be hosted in Africa.

Grace Nweke scored a flawless 31 goals for New Zealand and Maia Wilson made 22 of 24 attempts, with Karin Burger named player of the match.

Cara Koenen scored 29 of 30 for Australia while Sophie Garbin added 27 of 30 and Courtney Bruce was player of the match.

Wales play hosts South Africa later (17:00 BST) while Scotland take on Malawi and England face Barbados (both 19:00 BST).