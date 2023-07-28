Last updated on .From the section Netball

Scotland were outscored 20-8 in the final quarter as their lead evaporated

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August

Scotland succumbed to an agonising defeat in their Netball World Cup opener as they were overrun by Malawi in the final quarter.

The Thistles threatened a shock against a side four places above them in the world rankings as they raced to a 29-22 half-time lead in Cape Town.

The gap was narrowed to six goals going into the final 15 minutes.

And Scotland could not hold on as Malawi's strong finish overturned the deficit for a 55-49 victory in Pool B.

The Scots are next in action on Saturday (15:00 BST) against Barbados, who were thrashed 90-29 by group favourites England in their opening game.

The top three in each section progress to the second pool stage, which will determine who advances to the semi-finals.