Last updated on .From the section Netball

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on BBC Sport website and app.

England came through a physical test to beat Tonga 72-46 and start the second pool phase of the Netball World Cup with an improved display in Cape Town.

England made slow starts during their three wins in the first pool stage but against Tonga they moved quickly and with more cohesion through the court.

Monday marked the start of the second pool phase, which will determine which teams qualify for the semi-finals.

"It was a pretty tough match," shooter Eleanor Cardwell told BBC Sport.

"We need to keep working on consistency, we're slowly getting there and we're building."

England have yet to lose a quarter at this World Cup and after winning the first 19-13 they were particularly effective in the second after Helen Housby and Cardwell switched places at goal shooter and goal attack to take that 19-9.

Searching for a first World Cup trophy, England's desire has not been in question at this tournament - never more evident than when Cardwell was so determined to keep the ball in court that she knocked a bin over in the process - but their movement through mid-court has been shakier.

Some brilliant passages of play in the second quarter provided a glimpse of the potential of Jess Thirlby's side, with an energetic Imogen Allison making four intercepts despite her shoulder being heavily strapped after she took a knock in Sunday's match against Scotland.

Defender Funmi Fadoju was equally impressive in dissecting the Tonga attack, recording nine gains as her rapid rise in the sport continues on the world stage.

Tonga increased their tempo, restricting England to a 16-14 third quarter - thanks in large part to the defensive talents of Mo'onia Gerrard - but the world number three side then pulled clear in the fourth to win the Pool F encounter.

England will next face Fiji on Tuesday (19:00 BST), with their toughest test to come on Thursday when they face 11-time world champions Australia.

You can watch all the World Cup matches across BBC TV, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

More to follow.