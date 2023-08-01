Last updated on .From the section Netball

Australia won Commonwealth gold in 2022

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on BBC Sport website and app.

World number ones Australia pulled away from a determined Malawi to win their Netball World Cup Pool G match 70-46.

The Diamonds lost a quarter for the first time this World Cup and at half-time the sides were level at 28-28.

Australia brought on goal defence Jo Weston and goal shooter Sophie Garbin and surged to a 12-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Australia are top of Group F, ahead of England, with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals.

The second pool phase began on Monday and England and Australia are strong favourites to advance from their group.

Australia face England next on Thursday, 3 August at 08:00 BST, while Malawi meet Tonga at 17:00 BST. Both matches are on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Australia goal attack Steph Wood said on Sky Sports: "We just built the pressure on Malawi, we got a fair bit of ball in the third quarter.

"Malawi are incredible, they're a hard team to play against. For us it's sticking to our gameplan, we can push the lead out."