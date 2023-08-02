Last updated on .From the section Netball

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on BBC Sport website and app.

When England pipped Australia to gold by one goal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, it confirmed they were finally serious contenders on the world stage.

Five years on, Australia still represent England's biggest challenge.

Both sides have a perfect record at this year's Netball World Cup in South Africa but that will be put to the test when they face off in their Pool F match on Thursday, which starts at 08:00 BST.

The result will determine their opponents in Saturday's semi-finals.

The Diamonds have long been the dominant force in world netball, with current world champions New Zealand the only nation who have truly challenged them.

So what will it take for England to beat Australia?

Australia's unfinished business

Australia have four Commonwealth gold medals and 11 world titles, having won six of the past eight World Cups.

They are seamless across court and able to make substitutions without a drop in team performance, thanks in large part to playing with and against each other in their domestic Super Netball league.

After New Zealand won the 2019 World Cup, Australia found themselves in the unfamiliar position of holding neither the Commonwealth nor world titles.

But, having reclaimed Commonwealth gold in Birmingham last year, their motto at this World Cup has been about taking care of unfinished business.

They have also dominated England since the 2018 Commonwealth final on the Gold Coast - the Roses have won just one of their nine encounters in the five years since, losing seven and drawing one.

'Consistency, gameplan and belief'

England have lamented their slow starts at this World Cup, coupled with the highest error count of any of the top four sides.

However, they improved in their 89-28 victory over Fiji on Tuesday, with head coach Jess Thirlby describing a "quiet confidence" in the group.

Much of the talk around England is focused on them building and improving. but they will need to be at their best to challenge the Diamonds.

Former England captain Ama Agbeze, who led the side to Commonwealth glory, has highlighted three key areas for the Roses - consistency, a clear gameplan and belief.

"Australia are a team that gel as a unit really quickly. You have to try and break those connections that just come so naturally to them," Agbeze told BBC Sport.

"Having a good gameplan is essential, but also sticking to it. England need to highlight some key players to target and try and create that disconnect.

"Consistently doing the basics - you don't have to do them brilliantly but do them well, all the time."

Australia have not had it all their own way in recent years, which is testament to the improvement made by sides like England and Commonwealth silver medallists Jamaica.

But, while Agbeze says the Diamonds "won't take England lightly", when it comes to the big moments, Australia have years of experience to build on.

"Belief is probably more important than the stuff on court. If you think you can beat them and get on top of them that is huge," Agbeze added.

"They seem to be having fun off court, which is great, but doesn't necessarily transfer onto court if you don't have that confidence and belief."