Wales goal-shooter Georgia Rowe was outstanding against a physical Trinidad and Tobago defence

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August Coverage: Watch live coverage across BBC TV and the BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales will compete for ninth or 10th place at the Netball World Cup after beating Trinidad and Tobago in their final pool game.

The Welsh Feathers led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter and 32-28 after a tight and physical first half.

However a 10-goal third period advantage saw them take control of the game which they won 70-55.

Wales finish fifth in Pool G and will play either Fiji or Scotland in their placing match on Saturday (17:00) BST.

The Feathers had lost all eight previous World Cup meetings with Trinidad and Tobago and the Calypso Girls made the early running in a close opening quarter.

However, Wales capitalised on a couple of errors to establish a four-goal lead at the first break.

The second quarter was tied 14-14 with Trinidad and Tobago captain Shaquanda Greene-Noel - who plays for Welsh side Celtic Dragons in Netball Super League - influential in a robust encounter which saw both sides penalised and warned for contact.

However Wales, ranked two places higher than their world number 11 opponents, showed higher energy levels and better movement in the third quarter to extend their lead to 53-39.

The final quarter was closer with both sides making numerous changes and Wales completed only their second victory of the pool stages with their highest score in the tournament.

Wales captain Nia Jones said: "I am [ecstatic] because actually Trinidad and Tobago brought it to us today, we had loads of problems to figure out, especially in that first half.

"But we're super fit, we hold that really close to our hearts and we knew that a 60 minute performance would be needed.

"We had faith in the structures that it would come good and we'd win some much needed ball off the structures that we could surprise them with half way through."

Wales squad: Nia Jones (capt), Bethan Dyke (vice-captain), Lucy Howells, Clare Jones, Nansi Kuti, Zoe Matthewman, Shona O'Dwyer, Ella Powell-Davies, Georgia Rowe, Christina Shaw, Sarie Watkins, Phillipa Yarranton.