Scotland outscored Fiji 17-7 in the final quarter of the match

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue : Cape Town, South Africa Dates : 28 July to 6 August

Scotland will meet Wales in the 9th/10th place play-off at the Netball World Cup after ending the second group phase with a 62-46 win over Fiji.

Tamsin Greenway's side finished strongly to register their only victory in Group F, stretching their lead by 10 points in a dominant fourth quarter.

Fiji will meet Trinidad & Tobago in the 11th/12th place play-off.

"We know Wales very well and we'll go hard for the final game," said Scotland captain Claire Maxwell.

"We knew Fiji would be tough with their short passes and we let them get into a flow in the second quarter.

"But we needed a 60 minute performance and we were able to grind it out and open up a nice lead.

"Defensively, we managed to win a lot of ball and the impact changes were good again, towards the end we really got going in the shooting circle."

Wales are ranked ninth in the world, one place above Scotland, and ended their Group G run with a 70-55 win over Trinidad & Tobago.

The Welsh beat Scotland 56-52 in a warm-up match for the tournament in Cardiff last month.

Scotland finished in 11th place at the 2019 event and 12th in 2015.