Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July-6 August

England held their nerve to beat Australia for the first time at a Netball World Cup and finish top of Pool F in South Africa.

England overturned an eight-goal third-quarter deficit to win 56-55 in front of a thrilled crowd.

It is only the second time the Roses have beaten Australia since their Commonwealth Games triumph in 2018.

Both sides will compete Saturday's semi-finals against either Jamaica, New Zealand or South Africa.

England were already assured of their last four place going into the match on Thursday, but the result means they maintain their unbeaten record with six wins from six.

They have never won a Netball World Cup, having taken the bronze medal at the past three editions.

However, they will gain huge confidence from the way they fought back against world number ones Australia and kept their composure in the final seconds to seal an important win.

