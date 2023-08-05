Last updated on .From the section Netball

England ground down defending champions New Zealand to make history by reaching their first Netball World Cup final.

The match was level after every quarter but England pulled away in dramatic fashion in the last to win 46-40.

There were jubilant scenes on the court as England wound down the clock to edge out the Silver Ferns and reach Sunday's showpiece in Cape Town.

They will face either 11-time champions Australia, who they beat in the group stages, or in-form Jamaica next.

The final takes place at 17:00 BST and will be live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

England held firm throughout the match, overcoming some shaky shooting with solid defence.

They will now compete for their biggest title since the 2018 Commonwealth Games, when they beat Australia to win gold.

An emotional Layla Guscoth, Roses defender and co-captain, told BBC Sport: "I can't believe it.

"We've had so much criticism over the last year [after no medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games].

"We are so grateful to get the chance to play in a World Cup final. We celebrate, we rest and we come back tomorrow."

Patient England reap rewards

Until their final group match against Australia, England had gone under the radar - securing wins but with plenty still to work on.

However, they have now beaten the top two sides at the tournament, having defeated world number one-ranked Australia on Thursday and the Silver Ferns in the last four.

An evenly contested and low-scoring match saw momentum shifts in both directions as two impenetrable defences faced off.

Roses' stalwarts Geva Mentor and Guscoth worked tirelessly in defence to win the ball as England's attackers were made to look hesitant and static against an equally impressive Kelly Jury and Phoenix Karaka in the other circle.

England's shooters also struggled at times, with Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell uncharacteristically missing eight of their 54 shots.

Patience was key as neither side could break the deadlock and, with the score poised at 32-32 going into the final quarter, it was clear a moment of brilliance would be required to prevent extra time.

That came when Fran Williams, who also produced the game-changing moment against Australia, leapt from nowhere to snatch the ball away from Gina Crampton, setting up Housby to score and give England a slender lead.

England's bench were on their feet with a minute remaining after Imogen Allison produced another superb intercept and the wheels came off for New Zealand.

Fans in the crowd sensed a place in the final was England's and as the buzzer sounded the players flooded the court, with many in tears as they processed their historic achievement.

