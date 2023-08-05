Close menu

Netball World Cup 2023: England 46-40 New Zealand - Roses reach final

Netball World Cup 2023
Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August
England ground down defending champions New Zealand to make history by reaching their first Netball World Cup final.

The match was level after every quarter but England pulled away in dramatic fashion in the last to win 46-40.

There were jubilant scenes on the court as England wound down the clock to edge out the Silver Ferns and reach Sunday's showpiece in Cape Town.

They will face either 11-time champions Australia, who they beat in the group stages, or in-form Jamaica next.

The final takes place at 17:00 BST and will be live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

England held firm throughout the match, overcoming some shaky shooting with solid defence.

They will now compete for their biggest title since the 2018 Commonwealth Games, when they beat Australia to win gold.

An emotional Layla Guscoth, Roses defender and co-captain, told BBC Sport: "I can't believe it.

"We've had so much criticism over the last year [after no medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games].

"We are so grateful to get the chance to play in a World Cup final. We celebrate, we rest and we come back tomorrow."

Patient England reap rewards

Until their final group match against Australia, England had gone under the radar - securing wins but with plenty still to work on.

However, they have now beaten the top two sides at the tournament, having defeated world number one-ranked Australia on Thursday and the Silver Ferns in the last four.

An evenly contested and low-scoring match saw momentum shifts in both directions as two impenetrable defences faced off.

Roses' stalwarts Geva Mentor and Guscoth worked tirelessly in defence to win the ball as England's attackers were made to look hesitant and static against an equally impressive Kelly Jury and Phoenix Karaka in the other circle.

England's shooters also struggled at times, with Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell uncharacteristically missing eight of their 54 shots.

Patience was key as neither side could break the deadlock and, with the score poised at 32-32 going into the final quarter, it was clear a moment of brilliance would be required to prevent extra time.

That came when Fran Williams, who also produced the game-changing moment against Australia, leapt from nowhere to snatch the ball away from Gina Crampton, setting up Housby to score and give England a slender lead.

England's bench were on their feet with a minute remaining after Imogen Allison produced another superb intercept and the wheels came off for New Zealand.

Fans in the crowd sensed a place in the final was England's and as the buzzer sounded the players flooded the court, with many in tears as they processed their historic achievement.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

95 comments

  • Comment posted by confiseur, today at 12:42

    It’s been a bad few days for the ABE brigade.

  • Comment posted by PC, today at 12:41

    Not exactly relaxing viewing. Really tense and exciting to watch. Well done!

  • Comment posted by john mcgregor, today at 12:40

    Where does that leave the "Stainless Lions"

  • Comment posted by Saint J, today at 12:39

    Well done girls. Really don’t have much of a clue about netball (apart from score more than the other team) but will always support England whatever sport we’re competing in.
    Will try to watch the final

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 12:39

    Please encourage and support them. This is more important now and so good for people this generation, good sport to help with all things eating disorder, skin, mental health, weight and everything. Great Ambassadors English women helping so many get out into places for football, Netball and so forth. Shout loud for these Roses!!!!!

  • Comment posted by maanga, today at 12:39

    the last few minutes of the match England were awesome, moving the ball around so fast the New Zealand girls could not keep up.

    absolutely brilliant

  • Comment posted by Justthefacts, today at 12:38

    Is there a name? Lionesses etc??? Net girls?

    • Reply posted by NE pensioner, today at 12:42

      NE pensioner replied:
      Roses, as mentioned in the headline and several times in the report

  • Comment posted by sheffs92, today at 12:38

    Just need Australia to get a trouncing by Jamaica please!

  • Comment posted by westy79, today at 12:36

    Tremendous from the Roses! Great stuff and a thoroughly entertaining match!

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 12:29

    Congratulations England. The Kiwis are a good looking team, more so than England. We need to see more netball televised as it is just the right kind of sport to truly enjoy. A spectacular feast.

    • Reply posted by TheyDontLikeItUpEm, today at 12:32

      TheyDontLikeItUpEm replied:
      "The Kiwis are a good looking team, more so than England."
      What are you on about?

  • Comment posted by Lowey, today at 12:29

    One word.......superb!!!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 12:29

    Well done girls! We did it! My heart was literally in my mouth.

    • Reply posted by LUFC, today at 12:33

      LUFC replied:
      Best see a doctor , mind you , if it was literally in your mouth my guess is it’s too late.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:28

    Used to think hockey was THE women’s sport. This is tremendous! Country behind Roses on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by foupar13, today at 12:28

    Excellent work what a team !!

  • Comment posted by KevO, today at 12:28

    These women would be right up there with the Commonwealth Winning Squad if they pull this off. It will be tough no matter who they face, but I've confidence in them.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 12:27

    Fantastic achievement! Absolutely awesome from The Roses.

  • Comment posted by Globetrotter, today at 12:27

    What a sport - understand why my wife loves it so much! Well done Roses :-)

  • Comment posted by fred, today at 12:27

    Get in! I started watching Netball as my wife started playing again. As football fan, I have to say that these ladies are immense, and the games are so much more exciting. Would recommend watching live if you get the chance.
    Best of luck tomorrow England.

  • Comment posted by nodrah, today at 12:27

    mike green 12:15
    Should have won easier. NZ near perfect with their shooting. England dominated pretty much the whole game.

    Reply posted by The big piece12:18
    There's always that one person who has to diminish others. I suspect you're of a "certain age" too...

    ... and what "certain age" would that be ?

