Last updated on .From the section Netball

Welsh Feathers have been captained by Nia Jones at the Netball World Cup

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August Coverage: Watch live coverage across BBC TV and the BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales got the better of Scotland at the Netball World Cup to secure a ninth-place finish.

The Welsh Feathers led 25-21 at half time after a really close contest in the opening stages in Cape Town, South Africa.

But the lead extended throughout the second half, as the Scottish Thistles struggle to keep up with Wales.

Wales 92% shooting accuracy ultimately proved the difference, as Scotland scored on just 69% of their attempts.

Phillipa Yarranton put in another eye-catching performance for Wales, while Georgia Rowe was voted player of the match after impressive accuracy against Scotland.

Wales captain Nia Jones said: "Full credit to Scotland, we played them a few times over the last couple of years and it is always super competitive.

"We are two really evenly matched teams and it is about who performs better on the day to take it.

"I'm proud of how we turned the screw in that second half."