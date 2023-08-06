Last updated on .From the section Netball

Jamaica also beat New Zealand in their final group game at the World Cup

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August

Jamaica beat New Zealand to win bronze at the Netball World Cup as the Silver Ferns recorded their worst finish at the tournament.

The Sunshine Girls, who lost to eventual champions Australia in the semi-finals, beat New Zealand 52-45.

It is the first time five-time champions New Zealand have not won a medal at the event.

"It's really heartbreaking for us to not be able to do it for our country," captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said.

"We're really sorry that we couldn't do it. We're just thankful for the support no matter what."

New Zealand were defending champions in Cape Town but struggled throughout, losing twice to Jamaica and to England in the semi-finals.

They lost star shooter Grace Nweke early in the group stages and saw wing attack Gina Crampton hobble off with an ankle injury inside the first three minutes of the semi-final.

Jamaica, however, have been one of the most consistent teams, going through the pool stages unbeaten before their last-four loss to Australia on Saturday.

Captain Jhaniele Fowler scored 43 goals from 44 attempts to help her side secure the bronze.