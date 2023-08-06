Last updated on .From the section Netball

Claire Maxwell, right, featured in three World Cups for her country

Scottish Thistles captain Claire Maxwell has announced her retirement from netball in the wake of her nation's World Cup exit.

The 34-year-old also calls time while holding the accolade of her country's most capped player with 128 appearances.

Scotland bowed out in South Africa on Saturday with a 10th-placed finish after defeat to Wales.

"As a young girl, playing for Scotland was a dream of mine," she said.

"To become the most capped player and captain of our national team is something I could never have imagined, and to have shared a small part of my time in the dress with my daughter has been an honour."

This summer's tournament was Maxwell's third World Cup, while she also represented her nation at two Commonwealth Games.

Head coach Tamsin Greenway added: "Claire has been the ultimate Thistle on and off the court.

"Her commitment to the team and the sport is unmatched, and she has been an inspiration to everyone around her. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of Thistles players to come."