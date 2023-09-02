Last updated on .From the section Netball

Clare Jones made her Dragons debut in 2015

Wales international Clare Jones has retired from domestic netball with Cardiff Dragons after seven seasons.

The Super League team expect the 32-year-old to continue her international career with Welsh Feathers.

Jones said she is leaving Dragons "with a fulfilled heart".

She added: It has truly been a unique experience and to finish as captain of a franchise I once dreamt of playing for as a youngster exceeded and surpassed all expectations I ever had."

Jones also thanked Dragons for their support of her sporting and off-court ambitions, saying: "Without it, achieving my PhD and long-standing career goal of becoming a clinical psychologist whilst also playing would not have been possible.

"I will always be grateful for the platform it has provided me with to encourage all aspiring female athletes that having a "dual role" is absolutely within your reach and achievable!"

Dragons, who recently rebranded from Celtic Dragons to Cardiff Dragons, said: "We would like to thank Clare for everything she has contributed to Dragons on and off the court, and we will certainly miss her in the green dress.

"We look forward to seeing what the future holds for Clare, especially her international career with the Welsh Feathers."