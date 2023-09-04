Last updated on .From the section Netball

Nia Jones has played for Dragons, Leeds Rhinos and Severn Stars in Super League

Wales captain Nia Jones has left Leeds Rhinos to return to Cardiff Dragons.

The wing defence or goal defence, 31, who has also represented Wales in football, spent one season at Leeds after leaving Dragons in August 2022.

Jones, who led Welsh Feathers to ninth place at the recent World Cup in South Africa, has also played for Severn Stars in the Super League.

"It always pulls on your heart strings when there's a team like the Cardiff Dragons," Jones said.

"I really missed Cardiff - I'd like to probably finish my netball career here. A place that's really close to my heart."

Jones is one of nine players from Leeds' 2023 squad who have left the club.

"I learned loads and I'm really looking forward to implementing what I learned... back at the club I supported as a teenager," added Jones, who will combine her playing with coaching the Cardiff University netball side.

"We're looking forward to kicking on from the start of November. Obviously the season doesn't start till February, but I know that this club is ambitious. I wouldn't have come back here if it wasn't - we know that we need to be winning more games than we have in previous seasons."

Dragons finished bottom of the Super League table last season, with two wins and a draw from 18 games.

Jenna Adamson and Jen Hinton have been appointed assistant coaches and Nicky Miles as team manager under head coach Danielle Titmuss and incoming head of elite Sara Hale.

Goal shooter or goal attack Hannah Passmore has moved to Dragons from Team Bath, joining Georgia Rowe, Phillipa Yarranton and Laura Rudland in attack, although Wales centre Clare Jones has retired from the domestic game.

Dragons are set to announce the rest of their squad in due course.