Last updated on .From the section Netball

England did not include any players from the World Cup in the series against New Zealand

New Zealand won a closely fought series decider 59-52 against England in Hamilton to claim the Taini Jamison Trophy.

The Roses led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter but fell 27-24 behind by half-time.

They came back to draw level at 36-36 before the Silver Ferns ended the third quarter 41-39 ahead.

New Zealand then pulled away as they won the final quarter 18-13 to secure a victory by seven points.

The Roses squad, which has not featured any players from the team who were World Cup runners-up in August, was led by technical coach Liana Leota.

Head coach Jess Thirlby is present for the series but is playing a peripheral role in support of Leota.

England won the first match 55-54 before the Silver Ferns levelled the series with a 57-36 victory to set up the decider.

"We can take back key learnings," said Leota. "We got lots of players out on court to experience the New Zealand style.

"I've really enjoyed my time [as head coach].

"There are so many learnings that I can take away on what I need to do to be better and things that I need to work on but this role is so huge that I wouldn't want it any time soon."

England captain Halimat Adio added: "We always knew playing against the Silver Ferns was going to be a challenge but I think we were up for it and showed our depth."