Antrim 2-20 2-12 Armagh

Antrim made it 10 Ulster Hurling titles in a row by beating Armagh by eight points in Sunday's final at Casement.

Gutsy Armagh, 13-2 outsiders to pull off an upset, fought hard to keep in touch before Joey Scullion scored a stoppage-time goal for the Saffrons.

Colm McFall got the first goal for Antrim and Conor Corvan netted for Armagh two minutes before half-time.

Paul McCormack scored a goal as Armagh cut the gap to four points while Antrim's Ciaran Herron was sent-off.

Herron, who with Karl McKeegan picked up a 10th Ulster medal, was dismissed when a late foul brought him a second yellow card.

Armagh, appearing in heir first Ulster final for 65 years, had been given little hope.

That was depsite the fact that Dinny Cahill had selected an understrength Antrim side as his focus was on the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Armagh got off to an encouraging start as Ryan Gaffney landed a free and Conor Corvan scored from play.

Herron got Antrim off the mark before McKeegan levelled the contest.

Armagh's Cathal Carvill and Tomas McCann of Antrin exchanged points before McFall netted after the sliotar had fallen kindly for him.

Scullion landed three points and Paddy Doherty was also on target as Antrim went 1-11 to 0-6 up.

However, Corvan's goal after 33 minutes saw Armagh just six points down at half-time, 1-12 to 1-06.

Points were quite evenly exchanged in the second half and it was 1-18 to 1-11 when Herron was sent-off.

Soon afterwards, Armagh's All-Ireland football winner McCormack got his county's second goal, following up after his free had been blocked.

There was a hint of a memorable revival at that stage but Antrim stayed ahead and were already home and dry before Scullion's late goal.