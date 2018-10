Oisin McConville says the favourites' tag won't bother holders Crossmaglen going into Saturday's All-Ireland Club Football final against Westmeath side Garrycastle.

Crossmaglen have won five All-Ireland Club titles over the past 15 years and McConville has played in each triumph.

The Armagh club defeated St Brigid's of Roscommon in last year's All-Ireland decider.