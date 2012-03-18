Meath 0-10 0-13 Derry

Paddy Bradley helped Derry to victory over Meath in Navan

Derry moved off the bottom of Division Two thanks to a three-point over Meath.

Paddy Bradley landed four points in the first half and Blaine Gormley, Brian McCallion and Enda Lynn also scored as Derry led 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Two Conleth Gilligan frees put them 0-9 to 0-7 ahead and they were boosted further through scores by Gormley, Patsy Bradley and Charlie Kielt.

The result in Navan leaves Derry still with an outside chance of promotion to the top flight of the National League.

"If we can get four points from our last two matches, we will see what the table looks like then," said Oak Leaf manager John Brennan, who had seen his side lose three of their opening four matches.

"I am pleased for the players after last week's game against Kildare which got away from us. We felt we should have won that one.

"It was good to see one or two of the more experienced players like Patsy Bradley putting in good performances.

"This is not an easy place to come to."