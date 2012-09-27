Cardiff Devils 0-4 Belfast Giants

Daymen Rycroft's double helped the Giants to a comfortable Elite League victory over Cardiff in Wales.

Rycroft scored the opener early in the first period at the Cardiff Arena and the champions added the other three goals in the third period.

Craig Peacock struck to make it 2-0 and Rycroft completed his double before Adam Keefe added the fourth with 15 minutes left.

The Giants are back at the Odyssey for Saturday's game against Braehead Clan.