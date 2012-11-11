No McGuckin regrets over opt-out

Errigal Ciaran manager Ronan McGuckin outlines the sequence of events behind his decision to step away from involvement in the Ulster Club clash against his native Ballinderry.

McGuckin says he has "no regrets" about opting out of the game and reveals that he made the arrangement with Errigal Ciaran officials when he took the job.

With McGuckin not involved, Errigal Ciaran edged out Ballinderry 0-11 to 0-10 but he will be back in the Tyrone champions' dug-out for next weekend's Ulster Club semi-final against Crossmaglen.