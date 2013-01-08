Kilcoo duo's racial abuse suspensions are reduced

The two Kilcoo players suspended following allegations of racial abuse in the Ulster Club final are reported to have had their bans reduced.

Aidan Branagan's six-month ban is believed to have been cut to four months which means he could play in the closing stages of the Football League.

His brother Daryl's four-month ban is understood to have been overturned.

The players were initially found to have racially abused Crossmaglen's Aaron Cunningham in the Ulster Final.

During the final, Cunningham told the match referee that he was being racially abused and he repeated the allegations in media interviews after the game.

The Ulster Council is understood to have asked the Kilcoo club to provide information on one of their supporters thought to have been involved in the racial abuse incident.

There are reports that the Down champions may be about to forward this information to the provincial body although the Ulster Council said on Tuesday that the investigation was "still ongoing".

"We can make no comment on this issue at this time," said an Ulster Council spokesperson.

"We can't confirm that the ban has been reduced or rescinded because the process is ongoing."

Aidan Branagan still has the option of launching a further appeal against his now four-month suspension.

Both Branagan brothers were handed charges of bringing the sport into disrepute arising from the alleged Ulster Club Final incidents.

It is believed the case was the first time an allegation of racial abuse had been lodged with the provincial governing body.

When an investigation was announced, Ulster GAA president Aogan O Fearghail, said anyone found guilty of racism would be dealt with severely.

Kilcoo released a statement saying the club condemned abuse and would co-operate with the Ulster Council's investigation.

The GAA is to discuss how to deal with racism at its annual congress in March.