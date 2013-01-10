Ernemen beat Donegal at foggy Brewster

Peter Canavan's Fermanagh side beat an experimental Donegal side 2-15 to 2-7 in Wednesday's McKenna Cup Section C match at Brewster Park.

None of the Donegal team which won the All-Ireland final against Mayo in September were involved in the game as Jim McGuinness's squad have just returned from a team trip to Dubai.

Thick fog had put the Enniskillen fixture in some doubt but the referee gave the go-ahead after an inspection an hour before throw-in.