Armagh skier ready for Special Olympics

Richhill man Ryan Hill, 34, will be aiming to increase his tally of Special Olympics World Winter Games medals in South Korea next week.

Hill, who has won seven medals at two previous games, is coached at the Craigavon Ski Centre by Jill Sloan and he has also been receiving crucial support from a group of Special Olympics volunteers from nearby St Catherine's College, including Eimear O'Kane.

Shaun Cassidy, Regional Director of Special Olympics Ulster, says Ryan is a tremendous competitor.