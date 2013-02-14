Ulster manager Joe Kernan is looking forward to leading the province to a three-in-a-row of inter-provincial football titles.

The former Armagh All-Ireland winning boss said all the players he contacted were keen to be involved in this year's series, which begins with a semi-final against Munster on Sunday 17 February in the Athletic Grounds.

Ulster beat the same opposition in last year's final, in an entertaining high-scoring game won by a goal in extra-time from Donegal All Star fullback Neil McGee.