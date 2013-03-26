North West 200: Josh Brookes to make debut with Tyco Suzuki

Media playback is not supported on this device Josh Brookes is set to make his debut at the North West 200 in May for Tyco Suzuki

Australian rider Josh Brookes is to make his North West 200 debut in May.

The 29-year-old, who finished second in last year's British Superbike series, will partner Guy Martin in the Moneymore-based Tyco TAS Suzuki team.

Brookes announced last year that he would be making his Isle of Man TT debut in 2013 and has now added the North West to his itinerary.

The former World Superbike and World Supersport rider will also compete in the British Superbike championship.

"Northern Ireland has become my second home in recent years so the North West 200 is almost my local race," said Brookes.

"I've been thinking about doing it for a few years and have been trying to persuade the team to give me the opportunity.

"I want to have a go at a discipline of motorcycle racing I've never tried before and it's exciting to think about the speed, the overtaking, stuff I've only heard about and seen on television.

"I've been there before to watch and I felt like I was missing out - after my first visit I wanted a bike and the opportunity to enter the race.

"There will be a lot of elements which I won't have been used to, so I'll see how I compare to the other riders and then set some personal goals."