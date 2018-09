Rory McIlroy believes he can be back in "good shape" for the the Open at Muirfield after missing the cut at the Irish Open.

The world number two, from Northern Ireland, remained at Carton House on Saturday to work on his faltering game.

The 24-year-old, who will not be back in competitive action until the Open starts on 18 July, will make tweaks to his equipment ahead of the major.