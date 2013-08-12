Kris Meeke retained by Citroen for Australia World Rally round

Dungannon driver Kris Meeke has been retained by the Citroen team for the Australian round of the World Rally Championship on 13-15 September.

Meeke and co-driver Chris Patterson have been chosen to team up with Mikko Hirvonen and Jarmo Lehtinen.

Meeke replaces Spanish driver Dani Sordo, who has agreed to sit out the Australian round of the championship.

The Northern Ireland duo were lying fifth in Rally Finland when they crashed out on the penultimate stage.

"Kris showed what he could do in Finland with an excellent performance and high motivation levels. So we instinctively turned to him to take over in Australia," explained Citroen manager Yves Matton.

"We are really very happy that Citroën have put their faith in us again after our performance at Rally Finland - this is an incredible opportunity for us," said a delighted Meeke.

The 2009 Intercontinental Challenge champion was making his return to the World Rally stage in Finland after 18 months out.

Meeke had not competed in a World Championship event since his involvement with the Mini team in 2011.

In recent months he has been involved as a test driver for both Citroen and Peugeot.