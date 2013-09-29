Loughgiel and Ballygalget clinch Antrim and Down hurling titles

Loughgiel won a fourth fourth successive Antrim Senior Hurling title when they defeated Cushendall 3-14 to 2-6 in Sunday's final at Ballycastle.

Benny McCarry scored 2-1 for Loughgiel with Joey Scullion notching the other Shamrocks goal.

Liam Watson notched six points for the winners with Paul Gillen among the stars in a superb Loughgiel defence.

In the Down Senior Hurling decider, Ballygalget earned a 1-18 to 1-11 win over holders Portaferry.

Gareth Johnson starred in Ballygalget's triumph at Ballycran.

It was Ballygalget's first Down title since 2010 and they will now go on to meet Loughgiel in the Ulster semi-final on 13 October.

Judging by their impressive display on Sunday, 2012 All-Ireland champions Loughgiel will go in as strong favourites in the provincial semi-final.

Loughgiel manager PJ O'Mullan was delighted by his team's performance, adding that the result had "flattered Cushendall".

"They scored a late goal and a point and we were 14 or 15 point at one stage," added the Shamrocks boss.

"Physically, it was very tough but on the day, our forwards and the defence were just on top and won all the battles.

"The hunger is back again. The players feel they let themselves down last year and they want to go back and rectify that."

In addition to the displays of two-goal hero McCarry, Gillen and Watson, O'Mullan lauded the efforts of Ronan McCloskey and midfielder Mark McFadden.

