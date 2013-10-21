Ballinderry manager Martin Kinless is content after his team's 0-14 to 0-10 win over Tyrone champions Clonoe in the Ulster Club Football opener at Celtic Park.

The only minor quibble McKinless had with his team was a failure to turn their clear edge in possession into more scores but he picked out the performance of James Conway in a satisfactory all-round display.

"We have underachieved when it has come to Ulster over the past couple of years but we are very happy with this win today," added the Ballinderry boss.