Pete McGrath named as new Fermanagh manager

New Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath

Former Down double All-Ireland winning manager Pete McGrath is the surprise choice as the new Fermanagh boss.

McGrath's appointment to succeed Peter Canavan was revealed after a meeting of the County Board on Thursday night.

Canavan resigned at the start of September after almost two years in charge of the Erne county.

Former Fermanagh great Peter McGinnity Gerry Moane and Kevin McStay had been among those linked with the Erne County position.

McStay had guided Roscommon club St Brigid's to last season's All-Ireland Club title, before stepping down from the post.

McGrath was informed last month that he was to be replaced as manager of Down's Minor panel.

McGrath, who guided the Mourne county's seniors to Ulster and All-Ireland titles in 1991 and 1994, was in his second spell as boss of the Down Under-18s.

In his first spell he enjoyed All-Ireland Minor success in 1987.

A retired teacher from Rostrevor, McGrath managed the Ireland team in the International Rules Series matches against Australia in 2004 and 2005.

The new Fermanagh boss will be taking part of a squad that will be depleted following the recent retirements of Niall Bogue, Shane Lyons, Martin McGrath and Chris Breen.

It remains to be seen whether McGrath will make efforts to convince any of those players to reverse their decisions.