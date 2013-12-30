Dungannon Swifts' Joe McAree awarded MBE in Honours List

Joe McAree

Former Dungannon Swifts manager Joe McAree has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours List for services to sport and to the community.

McAree has performed a number of roles at Stangmore Park over a period of more than 40 years, and is currently the club's community relations officer.

Alpha Club secretary Robert Colhoun has been awarded an MBE, for services to badminton in Northern Ireland.

George Stevenson also gets an MBE in recognition of his services to tennis.

Bangor-based Stevenson is a member of the Ulster Branch of Tennis Ireland.

Joe McAree has been synonymous with Dungannon Swifts for more than four decades.

He was instrumental in the development of the club's youth set-up, and has also occupied the positions of chairman and general manager.