A worthwhile exercise on Radio Ulster

Radio Ulster's Thomas Kane reads his lunchtime sports bulletin while doing his bit for the Sport Relief treadmill challenge.

It was part of the BBC Radio Around The World event for Sport Relief, with the money raised going to help people in need, both in the UK and across the world.

Among Northern Ireland sporting stars taking part were golfer Michael Hoey, footballer David Healy, boxer Brian Magee and snooker player, Mark Allen.

