North West 200: Costello to miss races after breaking bone

Maria Costello has pulled out of Saturday's racing at the North West 200 after breaking a bone in a crash during Supersport practice.

The Northampton woman, who was the only female rider at the meeting, crashed at a chicane near the start/finish area.

"I'm totally gutted to tell you that due to a little broken bone from my off on Thursday, I won't be competing in the NW 200," Costello said on Facebook.

The 40-year-old was competing at the event for a 10th year.

Costello also missed Thursday night's opening races because of her injury.

She walked away from the incident and the practice session was resumed after a short delay to clear the track.